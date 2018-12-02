Broissoit delivered a 36-save, 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey on Saturday night.

There was question at the start of the season whether Brossoit was truly an NHL-caliber netminder. Or whether the Jets should go out shopping to shore up that position. Brossoit has obviously changed their minds. He has a 5-1-1 record with strong GAA and save percentage numbers. Those worries are fading. He's a spot starter in daily for sure.