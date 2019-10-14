Brossoit gave up seven goals on 28 shots in a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Making his third start of the season, Brossoit was locked in a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes before yielding three goals in each of the final two periods. He was hung out to dry on a good number of Pittsburgh's seven goals, but Brossoit has now given up four, four and seven goals in his three starts in 2019-20. He'll need to turn it around in a hurry or Winnipeg may be forced to look elsewhere for Connor Hellebuyck's backup.