Brossoit stopped 42 of 43 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Carolina.

Brossoit stole the game for the Jets on Monday, earning the 2-1 victory despite the Jets being outshot 43-22. The 42-save effort raised Brossoit's save percentage from .877 to .903 on the year. He's now 3-2-1 with a 2.65 GAA on the campaign. Connor Hellebuyck figures to get the start in Winnipeg's next game versus Colorado on Thursday, though they play four times within a week of that contest, lining Brossoit up for another opportunity in the near future.