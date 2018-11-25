Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Survives shaky performance
Brossoit stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Blues.
The four goals were the most he's allowed in any game so far this season, but fortunately for Brossoit and the Jets, Patrik Laine was busy scoring five goals of his own. The 25-year-old saw his save percentage drop to a still-strong .937 to go along with his 4-1-1 record through six appearances.
