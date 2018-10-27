Brossoit set aside 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.

Brossoit was as cool as a cucumber in this contest. A first-period power-play goal from Andreas Athanasiou was the only damage against the B.C. native, who looks to be the dependable No. 2 goalie that the Jets have lacked for quite some time. Brossoit has won all three of his starts with Winnipeg, permitting a mere five goals on 116 shots between games against the Hurricanes, Coyotes and Red Wings. Fantasy owners searching for a netminder should check the waiver wire to see if Brossoit is available; he'll likely continue starting at least once a week, and the early returns leave him awfully tempting as a streaming option whenever he gets the nod.