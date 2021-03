Brossoit surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Brossoit kept things close through two periods, but he let in a couple of soft goals in the third to take the loss. The 28-year-old dropped to 5-3-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage through nine appearances. He's not likely to see much time outside of back-to-back situations. Connor Hellebuyck is the front-runner to start Monday's game versus the Flames to close a three-game series.