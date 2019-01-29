Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss in Philly
Brossoit stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
It's only his second loss of the season, and first since Nov. 21. Despite the setback, Brossoit has still allowed three goals or less in seven straight starts, and he continues to give Winnipeg strong numbers as the No. 2 netminder.
