Brossoit allowed two goals on 16 shots in relief during a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

Making matter worse for the backup netminder, the Jets came back to score as many as starter Connor Hellebuyck gave up, so Brossoit took the loss, which was his first in regulation this season. However, he's been rather superb outside of Wednesday's relief outing this season. Brossoit owns a 1.65 GAA and .951 save percentage. With Hellebuyck maybe heading back into another funk, it's possible Brossoit sees some additional playing time.