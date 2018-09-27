Brossoit allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 preseason loss to the Wild on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has only played in 10 games once during his four-year NHL career. He'll likely play more than that this season, but he shouldn't receive too much action behind workhorse Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit went 3-7-1 with a .883 save percentage and 3.24 GAA with the Oilers last season while Hellebuyck led all goalies in games and minutes.