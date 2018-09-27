Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss versus Wild
Brossoit allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 preseason loss to the Wild on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old has only played in 10 games once during his four-year NHL career. He'll likely play more than that this season, but he shouldn't receive too much action behind workhorse Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit went 3-7-1 with a .883 save percentage and 3.24 GAA with the Oilers last season while Hellebuyck led all goalies in games and minutes.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...