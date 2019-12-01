Brossoit saved 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The Jets stumbled out of the gate, and Brossoit allowed two goals in the first period. He kept his team in the game, but the offense was unable to bail out their goalie. Brossoit fell to 3-3-0 with a 3.65 GAA and an .885 save percentage in eight appearances (seven starts) this year. Connor Hellebuyck will likely return to crease duty Tuesday versus the Stars.