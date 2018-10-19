Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Taking on Coyotes
Brossoit will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Arizona, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Brossoit was terrific in his season debut Sunday against the Hurricanes, turning aside 42 of 43 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a favorable home matchup with a Coyotes club that's only averaging 1.17 goals per game this season, which is good for dead last in the NHL.
