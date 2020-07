Brossoit (undisclosed) attended his first training camp practice Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Brossoit missed the first three days of camp but appears to be good to go to serve as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck for the Jets' play-in round clash with Calgary. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, Brossoit will need a new deal if he is going to stick around Winnipeg, though he could test the free-agent waters as well.