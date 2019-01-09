Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Tending twine against Red Wings
Brossoit will defend the cage at home versus Detroit on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Brossoit has appeared in just five of the Jets' last 21 contests, but has record wins in each along with a .927 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder will look to make it six in a row versus a Red Wings squad that is putting just 28.8 shots on goal per game (fifth fewest in the league).
