Brossoit will get the starting nod in Seattle on Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit has won three straight games while allowing just seven goals on a combined 96 shots during that span. On the year, he's 10-4-2 with an impressive 2.24 GAA and .921 save percentage through 16 games. His last loss came Feb. 8 in Philadelphia.