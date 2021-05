Brossoit will draw the road start for Monday's game against Ottawa, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

The 28-year-old will draw his first start since Apr. 14, as he's gone 6-4-0 along with a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage in 12 appearances. Brossoit has been strong against Ottawa this season, going 2-0-0 and stopping 65 of 70 shots he's faced in two games. It'll be a tough test for Brossoit, as the Senators offense has averaged 3.00 goals per contest in their last five outings.