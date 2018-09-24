Brossoit will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason matchup with Calgary, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

Brossoit is expected to play the full 60 minutes -- which shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider the Jets aren't facing any positional battles in the crease. The British Columbia native and offseason signing will serve as the No. 2 this year behind Connor Hellebuyck with Eric Comrie in reserve should the injury bug bite.