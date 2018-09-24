Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Tending twine Monday
Brossoit will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason matchup with Calgary, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Brossoit is expected to play the full 60 minutes -- which shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider the Jets aren't facing any positional battles in the crease. The British Columbia native and offseason signing will serve as the No. 2 this year behind Connor Hellebuyck with Eric Comrie in reserve should the injury bug bite.
