Brossoit will face the Coyotes at home Saturday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Brossoit was originally expected to face the Sabres on Friday but instead, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in the win. Brossoit will now make his fourth appearance of the year Saturday. Through his first three outings, he's 1-1-1 while coughing up 10 goals on 78 shots. Brossoit has allowed at least three goals in each outing this season.