Brossoit will defend the cage at home versus Vancouver on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

With the two clubs having squared off Monday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Brossoit get the nod for the second game of the back-to-back. In his limited appearances this year, the 27-year-old goalie has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.24 GAA and one shutout. Despite his decent outings this year, Brossoit won't be taking any starts away from Connor Hellebuyck and figures to primarily see action in back-to-backs.