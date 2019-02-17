Brossoit made 37 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Saturday night.

Brossoit has really struggled of late. He has lost his last three starts, including two to Ottawa, the worst team in the NHL. Brossoit has allowed 12 goals in those three games, including nine to the Sens. He will need to sharpen his game significantly in quick order to maintain his coach's trust. The Jets just need Brossoit to be a bit more reliable.