Brossoit turned aside 29 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old netminder was brilliant while shutting down Toronto's potent offense for 60-plus minutes, but Ilya Samsonov was also standing on his head in the other crease and Brossoit finally got beaten when Auston Matthews got free on his doorstep for a deflection inside the final minute of OT. Brossoit hasn't seen a lot of work behind Connor Hellebuyck, but he's been fantastic when called upon -- his last regulation loss came over a month ago, and in five starts during that time he's 4-0-1 with a 1.39 GAA and .951 save percentage.