Brossoit allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Friday.

He doesn't get many chances, but Brossoit has won four straight and owns a .919 save percentage in the last three contests. Overall, he is even better with a 6-1-1 record, .930 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA this season. As far as streaming options go, it doesn't get much better than Brossoit.