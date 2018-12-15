Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Wins again
Brossoit allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Friday.
He doesn't get many chances, but Brossoit has won four straight and owns a .919 save percentage in the last three contests. Overall, he is even better with a 6-1-1 record, .930 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA this season. As far as streaming options go, it doesn't get much better than Brossoit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...