Brossoit made 40 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory against the Canucks to win his fifth straight start Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been a strong fantasy asset during his five-game winning streak, as he's also posted a .927 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA. However, this could be more than just a hot streak for Brossoit. He is 8-1-1 with a .939 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA in 10 games this season. Brossoit has turned himself into a must-stream guy anytime he's in net.