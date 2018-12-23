Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Wins fifth straight
Brossoit made 40 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory against the Canucks to win his fifth straight start Saturday.
The 25-year-old has been a strong fantasy asset during his five-game winning streak, as he's also posted a .927 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA. However, this could be more than just a hot streak for Brossoit. He is 8-1-1 with a .939 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA in 10 games this season. Brossoit has turned himself into a must-stream guy anytime he's in net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...