Brossoit (leg) won't be in the lineup for Monday's clash with Dallas, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Brossoit's absence will likely force coach Paul Maurice to rely heavily on starter Connor Hellebuyck down the stretch. If the 25-year-old Brossoit was healthy, he may have snagged a few year-end starts in order to keep the No. 1 fresh for a postseason run. For now, Eric Comrie will serve as the backup until Brossoit is given the green light to return.