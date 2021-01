The Jets reassigned Gawanke from Berlin Eisbaren (DEL) to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

The German returned to his home country this fall, earning two assists across six games with Berlin Eisbaren this season. He'll return to North America, where he racked up 22 assists and 26 points across 48 games with AHL Manitoba last season. The 21-year-old has yet to see an NHL game in his career, so expect him to spend most of his time in the minors this season.