Gawanke will join the Berlin Eisbaren (DEL) on loan for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Gawanke garnered four goals and 22 helpers in 48 games with AHL Manitoba this year, his first professional season. A product of the QMJHL, the 21-year-old defenseman originally came up the ranks in the Eisbaren youth system. Taken by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Gawanke will rejoin the club for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and could make a push for the 23-man roster.