Jets' Leon Gawanke: Signs entry-level deal

Gawanke signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gawanke, who was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has spent the past three seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, totaling 121 points in 178 games. The 19-year-old blueliner has developed into an offensive force with a booming slap shot, but he still needs to work on his play in his own end, so he'll likely marinate in the minors for a few years before making the jump to the big club. Either way, the 6-foot-1 German has the potential to develop into a major contributor on the power play, making him a player to keep an eye on in dynasty settings.