Jets' Leon Gawanke: Signs entry-level deal
Gawanke signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gawanke, who was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has spent the past three seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, totaling 121 points in 178 games. The 19-year-old blueliner has developed into an offensive force with a booming slap shot, but he still needs to work on his play in his own end, so he'll likely marinate in the minors for a few years before making the jump to the big club. Either way, the 6-foot-1 German has the potential to develop into a major contributor on the power play, making him a player to keep an eye on in dynasty settings.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...