Gawanke signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Gawanke scored 10 goals and 36 points in 65 games with AHL Manitoba last season. The 23-year-old blueliner was taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft but he's yet to make his NHL debut. He should fill a similar depth role again next season.