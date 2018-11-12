Shaw, after clearing waivers, was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports that Shaw cleared waivers Monday before being assigned to AHL Manitoba. He recently signed a two-way deal with the Jets but has yet to play a game for them this season. The 26-year-old has two goals and five points in seven games with AHL San Diego in 2018-19.

