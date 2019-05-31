Shaw agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Friday.

Shaw spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, totaling 29 goals and 51 points in 70 games. The 26-year-old forward is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, and will once again spend most of his time in the minors next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories