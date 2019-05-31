Jets' Logan Shaw: Inks two-way deal with Winnipeg
Shaw agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Friday.
Shaw spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, totaling 29 goals and 51 points in 70 games. The 26-year-old forward is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, and will once again spend most of his time in the minors next season.
