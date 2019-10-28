The Jets recalled Shaw from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

The Jets embark on a three-game road trip starting Tuesday against the Ducks, so Shaw will provide depth since both Mason Appleton (foot) and Mark Letestu (undisclosed) are on injured reserve. Shaw was impressive for Manitoba last year with 27 goals and 46 points through 63 games, and he's off to a solid start with the club this year, posting five points through eight contests. If he enters the big-club lineup, it's likely Shaw stays in the bottom six.