Jets' Logan Shaw: Scores goal in rout
Shaw scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 7-3 dismantling of the Flyers.
Shaw hasn't seen much ice since being called up Oct. 28, as he is averaging just 7:06 of ice time in 19 appearances. Still, the winger has shown the coaching staff enough to avoid being a healthy scratch. Once Bryan Little (ear) is cleared to play and David Gustafsson returns from World Juniors, the 26-year-old Shaw could find himself heading back to the minors.
