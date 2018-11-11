Jets' Logan Shaw: Signs two-way deal
Shaw inked a two-way deal with the Jets on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Shaw was most recently on a minor-league deal, but the Jets contract will give a better opportunity to elevate to the NHL. He is expected on waivers for purposes of assignment to AHL Manitoba.
