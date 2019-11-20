Jets' Logan Shaw: Stuck in neutral
Shaw failed to get on the scoresheet versus the Predators on Tuesday, extending his pointless streak to eight games.
Shaw's inability to register a point shouldn't come as a shock considering he is averaging a mere 6:59 of ice time. The winger figures to be one of the first players bumped from the roster once Bryan Little (ear) or Mason Appleton (foot) is cleared to play and will likely find himself back in the minors before the end of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.