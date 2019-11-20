Shaw failed to get on the scoresheet versus the Predators on Tuesday, extending his pointless streak to eight games.

Shaw's inability to register a point shouldn't come as a shock considering he is averaging a mere 6:59 of ice time. The winger figures to be one of the first players bumped from the roster once Bryan Little (ear) or Mason Appleton (foot) is cleared to play and will likely find himself back in the minors before the end of the year.