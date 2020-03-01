Shaw scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Shaw entered the lineup in place of an injured Patrik Laine (foot), and the 27-year-old winger did well in just 6:06 of ice time. It was Shaw's first goal since Dec. 21, a span of 12 outings, although he spent time with AHL Manitoba in that span and has frequently served as a healthy scratch. He's up to five points, 20 shots and 24 hits in 35 appearances this year, with an average ice time under seven minutes per game.