Stanley scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stanley has earned a goal and two assists over his last four games. The 27-year-old defenseman has gotten far more involved on offense this season than in past years. He's already up to three goals and nine points over 19 appearances, and he's added 20 shots on net, 28 hits, 26 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating. He had a career-high 14 points in 63 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but that mark looks like one he'll topple easily in 2025-26.