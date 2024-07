Stanley signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Winnipeg on Saturday.

Stanley contributed one goal, one assist, 29 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 45 hits across 25 regular-season contests in 2023-24. He also provided one assist and 16 hits in three playoff appearances. Stanley will compete for a depth role with the Jets at training camp ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.