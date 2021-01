Stanley was elevated from the taxi squad Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Stanley will provide emergency depth after Dylan DeMelo (personal) was ruled out against Calgary on Thursday. Still, Stanley isn't expected to jump into the lineup in DeMelo's stead, as that honor will fall to Sami Niku. At this point, it's hard to see a clear path to minutes for Stanley this season, which makes him a low-end fantasy option.