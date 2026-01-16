Stanley scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Stanley continues defy expectations this season. He's been a little more selectively physical lately -- he has four instances of recording zero hits and blocked shots in a game, and all of them have come in his last 14 contests. Overall, he's at eight goals, a career-high 15 points, 48 shots on net, 73 hits, 50 blocked shots, 91 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 45 appearances, production good enough for consideration in deep fantasy formats.