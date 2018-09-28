Jets' Logan Stanley: Dealing with injury
Stanley remains on the Jets' roster but is currently injury, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Stanley will almost certainly be sent down to the minors or reassigned to his junior club once he is cleared medically. The 20-year-old is coming off a breakout season with OHL Kitchener in which he racked up 42 points in 61 outings.
