Stanley is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Kings due to an undisclosed injury, John Lu of TSN reports.

Stanley is averaging just 14:48 of ice time this season, so there is no guarantee that he would even keep his place in the lineup with Dylan Samberg (lower body) seemingly nearing a return. When both blueliners are fit, they likely will split time in the third pairing and could both spend some time watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.