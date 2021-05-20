Stanley notched an assist, eight hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Stanley had a shot attempt tipped in by Dominic Toninato in the third period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old Stanley led the Jets in both hits and blocks in a physical battle. The first-round pick from 2016 had just four points with 49 hits and 31 blocked shots in 37 regular-season contests, so he'll likely play a much smaller role on the Jets' third pairing as the postseason progresses.