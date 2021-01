Stanley (undisclosed) was named to Winnipeg's taxi squad ahead of Thursday's home opener against the Flames.

Stanley has immense potential as the Jets' 18th overall pick from the 2016 draft, but he struggled as a second-year pro with AHL Manitoba last season, adding just three goals, seven assists, and a minus-17 rating through 44 contests. Of course, Stanley is a tank at 6-foot-7 and 228 pounds, so he could prove to be a key defensive component once gains more experience.