Stanley logged two assists and three hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Stanley had been a healthy scratch for the previous five contests, but he checked in over Haydn Fleury for Sunday's game. This was Stanley's first multi-point effort of the season, which suggests he doesn't want to head back to the press box any time soon. The 26-year-old has 12 points -- one shy of matching his career high from 2021-22 -- and he's added 40 shots on net, 74 hits, 62 blocked shots, 76 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 52 appearances this season.