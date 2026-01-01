Stanley scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Stanley broke the shutout bid midway through the third period with his seventh goal of the season. While he has yet to be a consistent playmaker this season, he is tied for fourth on the Jets in goals, which leads all of the team's defensemen. With four goals in his last 10 games, he has a legitimate chance to reach the double-digit goal mark for the first time in his six-year career. The 27-year-old blueliner is worth a look in category-based fantasy leagues with 13 points, 43 shots on net, 67 hits and 43 blocks through 38 games this year.