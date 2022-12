Stanley logged an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Stanley missed 18 games with a broken foot. This was just his sixth appearance of the campaign, which saw him log a season-high 17:59 of ice time on the third period. The helper was also his first point of the year, to go with 20 hits, eight blocked shots, four shots on net and six PIM. He shouldn't be expected to put up much offense even if his ice time ticks upward over the rest of the year.