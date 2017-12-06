Stanley made the 32-man roster for Canada's selection camp for the upcoming 2018 World Junior Championship.

With NHL players prohibited from attending -- and the KHL considering a similar ban -- an impressive outing by Stanley could earn him a shot at Team Canada's roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The defenseman has already set career highs in goals (seven) and assists (15) through the first 28 games of the OHL season. Selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old could get a look during training camp next season for a spot on Winnipeg's roster -- although AHL Manitoba might be more likely.