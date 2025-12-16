Stanley scored a goal and put four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Stanley put the Jets in the lead Monday with his goal near the end of the second period. The 27-year-old defenseman is having a career year offensively with six goals, which is five more than his previous career high. He has scored half of his goals this year over his last four games and totaled a season high of four shots in Monday's OT win. His change in confidence to start firing the puck is evident, giving him the potential for a double-digit goal total by the end of the campaign. While his goal-scoring pace will likely cool down at some point, he is a solid streaming option in most standard formats and could hold his own in deep leagues for the rest of the season with 12 points, 35 shots on goal, 54 hits and 40 blocks through 32 games.