Stanley was added to the Jets' training camp roster but wasn't on the ice for Monday's practice, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Even if Stanley was available, there was little chance he was going to suit up against the Flames in the best-of-five play-in series. With just 10 points in 44 contests this past season, the 22-year-old blueliner may have to spend another year developing his game in the minors prior to getting a shot at the 23-man roster.