Stanley scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Stanley's first NHL tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The rookie blueliner hasn't exactly lit up the scoresheet this season, with two points, 36 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 13 PIM in 23 contests. Stanley's seen limited action on the third pairing, so fantasy managers can easily overlook the first-round pick from 2016.