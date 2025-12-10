Stanley scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Stanley ended a nine-game point drought with his third-period tally. He got the Jets within a goal, but they were unable to pull even. Stanley has found another level on offense this year with four goals and 10 points through 29 appearances after putting 14 points in 63 regular-season outings last year. He's added 30 shots on net, 52 hits, 37 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-2 rating this season despite primarily working on the third pairing.